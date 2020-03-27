Girl's Day's Sojin cast in upcoming drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun & Woo Do Hwan

Girl's Day's Sojin has been cast in the upcoming SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.



On March 27, Sojin's label Noon Company confirmed the idol-turned-actress would be starring in the upcoming historical drama alongside Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, and Woo Do Hwan. The Girl's Day member will be taking on the role of psychologist Jo Hae In.



'The King: Eternal Monarch' tells the story about Korean emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) who attempts to close the door to a parallel dimension opened by demons and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) who tries to protect those she loves during the struggle.



The drama is expected to premiere in April. Will you be watching?

