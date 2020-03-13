14

The final episode of 'Mr. Trot' sets new ratings record for cable networks

'Mr. Trot' hit a rating of over 35%, setting an all-time high in ratings for cable networks. 

Nielson Korea reported on March 12th that the two episodes for the finale of the show hit viewership ratings of 34.016% and 35.711% respectively. This set an all-time in viewership ratings for a cable network in Korea and Mr. Trot broke its own previous record from the March 6 episode which received 29.138% and 33.836% ratings.

The show has continually boasted incredibly high ratings. The show started off at 12% and ended at almost three times the rating for the premiere. The show even surpassed the highest ratings by JTBC drama 'Sky Castle' set last year (23.8%). The show has been a remarkable success regardless of the trouble resulting in counting the final votes that postponed the reveal of the winner. 



