Survival show 'Mister Trot' comes to an end with no winner, program staff unprepared for the flood of text message votes

On March 12, TV Chosun's massively popular trot survival competition 'Mister Trot' came to an end with its final episode, aired lived.

However, no winner was announced at the end of the 'Mister Trot' finale, as MC Kim Sung Joo regretfully announced, "Due to server errors, it will take all night to count and tally over 7.7 million votes from across the nation. We have ultimately decided to withhold the final results until we can fully calculate the viewers' text message votes, even if it takes a long time."





As a result, "The winner will be announced next week on March 19 at 10 PM KST, during our special behind episode, 'Flavor of Mister Trot'. This was an inevitable decision. We hope everyone can understand," the MC finished.

The 7 final contestants of 'Mister Trot', waiting on stage for the final winner announcement, also could not hide their shocked reactions at the abrupt announcement.

Meanwhile, the decision to carry out live viewer text message voting for 'Mister Trot's season finale was made back on March 2, due to the ban of large audience gatherings in Seoul to combat the Coronavirus threat. Previously during 'Miss Trot', the final winner was determined by votes from live audience members; however, with no live audience available during the finale of 'Mister Trot', the program's staff was forced to resort to text message votes at the last minute.

[UPDATE] TV Chosun has now released a new update, announcing that the winner of 'Mister Trot' will be revealed during a special live broadcast on March 14 at 7 PM KST, immediately after the evening news.