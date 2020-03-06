Taeyeon sports a lipstick that Red Velvet Yeri's helped make

Taeyeon's visuals are becoming lovelier than ever.

She posted a beautiful Instagram story that shows her sporting gorgeous red lips.

The caption gives a shoutout to Red Velvet's Yeri and indicates that the lipstick she is wearing is a product that Yeri participated in making! It's obvious that the gorgeous red color suits Taeyeon's complexion very well. Back in January, Yeri announced that she was coming out with a lipstick line in collaboration with beauty brand Colette.





Fans have been commenting, saying:

"I like seeing Taeyeon and Yeri be friends."

"Ah, she's so pretty, really."

"Forever young Taeyeon."

Taeyeon is gearing up to reveal her newest single 'Happy' on March 9th. Are you ready?



