Popular girl group member "J" accused of participating in idol survival program voter fraud to help her debut

A famous girl group member who debuted through an idol survival program is under suspicion that she and her pastor father participated in voter fraud in order to help her debut.



A Wikitree report on March 6 stated that a girl group member "J" exchanged money for votes while she was on an idol survival program. Her father, a pastor at a church in Seoul, managed to gather votes through his congregation as well with J's friends. It was further revealed that if presented with a screenshot of their vote confirmation, they received gift vouchers in exchange.



J's family has presented a differing statement, saying they only tried to gather the votes of their daughter's long time fans, and that they didn't manage to gather many votes to begin with. The church has already been investigated for embezzling money meant to be donated to socially vulnerable children. The police are currently investigating the situation.

The report states that J debuted through an idol survival program in 2018. She is currently actively promoting as well.