Former Momoland member Yeonwoo reveals how she maintains her petite figure in an interview with International bnt

Idol turned actress Yeonwoo revealed how she maintains her petite figure in a recent interview with International bnt magazine.

Yeonwoo is 170 cm tall (~5 foot 7 inches) and weighs 48 kilograms (105 pounds). In order to maintain her petite figure, she stated that she watched what she ate carefully. However, she stated humorously that all her muscles had turned to fat as she wasn't exercising these days.

Back in November, Yeonwoo officially left Momoland. She is pursuing a new career as an actress and is slated to appear in the drama 'Alice'.