Taeyeon is ready for spring in her newest Instagram updates

Taeyeon's ready for spring to come in her newest Instagram updates.

The talented solo artist recently revealed some surprising teaser images, leading to fans leaning into rumors that she might make a surprise comeback! It seems like these update pictures are taken from beyond the scene of the shoot. Taeyeon definitely gives off a lovely aura in auburn hair as she stops to smell the beautiful roses.

Check out more pictures of Taeyeon below and make sure to stay tuned for news of her comeback!

ᴴᴱᴸᴸᴼ 🌸 ᴹᴬᴿᶜᴴ

ᕼᗩᑭᑭY💜

She's so pretty!

