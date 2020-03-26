30

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

MONSTA X & (G)I-DLE to take part in Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X and (G)I-DLE will be taking part in Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts.

International streaming service Twitch will be holding a special event 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts on March 28 from 9AM-9PM PDT. The event is described as "The worlds of gaming, music, and sports are coming together to benefit COVID-19 relief."

The participating names were revealed today, and MONSTA X and (G)I-DLE are in the lineup. As for whether they'll be performing or streaming for fans, we'll have to wait for more information.

Check out Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' page here.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. MONSTA X
1 3,738 Share 79% Upvoted

0

matthew-sherm0 pt 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Wow! That is so amazing. You see, we have got a lot of talent in this world. All we need to do is explore this world and now I get https://essayguru.org/case-stu... to manage the task. This girl is one of the examples that good talent should be appreciated. Well I loved the creative idea that she took to show her talent.

Share
V
Netizens praise BTS V's incredible visuals
17 hours ago   111   29,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND