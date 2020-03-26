MONSTA X & (G)I-DLE to take part in Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts

MONSTA X and (G)I-DLE will be taking part in Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts.
International streaming service Twitch will be holding a special event 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts on March 28 from 9AM-9PM PDT. The event is described as "The worlds of gaming, music, and sports are coming together to benefit COVID-19 relief."
The participating names were revealed today, and MONSTA X and (G)I-DLE are in the lineup. As for whether they'll be performing or streaming for fans, we'll have to wait for more information.
Check out Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' page here.
