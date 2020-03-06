5

1

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Shindong sports a sharper jawline as he continues to show off his incredible weight loss progress after losing 31 kilograms (~68 pounds)

Super Junior's Shindong is continuing to show off his incredible weight loss of 31 kilograms (~68 pounds) in his newest updates. 

His most recent Instagram post from March 6th shows him flaunting his sharper jawline and facial features. 

#혼자15주년??? #곧따라갑니다

A post shared by SHIN DONG (@earlyboysd) on

The caption reads: "#Is it just your 15th anniversary? #I'm joining him soon." Shindong is posing with a picture of a lunchbox celebrating Heechul's 15th anniversary. 

He is currently active in a variety of programs and has been focusing on his health since he began his diet. Shindong previously declared that he's not done with his weight loss journey and continues to update fans with his progress. 

