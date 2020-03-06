Netizens say these are the 10 albums every K-pop fan should own

A recently viral community forum post has netizens in agreement after listing the 10 albums that every K-pop fan must have in their music collection.



These are the 10 albums:

1. 'Seo Taiji and the Boys' - Seo Taiji and the Boys (1992)

2. 'To Anyone' - 2NE1 (2010)

3. 'Modern Times' - IU (2013)

4. 'Basic' - Brown Eyed Girls (2015)

5. '130 Mood : TRBL' - DEAN (2016)

6. 'Young Forever' - BTS (2016)

7. '1 of 1'- SHINee (2016)

8. 'Sunrise' - DAY6 (2017)

9. 'THE WAR' - EXO (2017)

10. 'The Perfect Red Velvet' - Red Velvet (2017)



Netizens commented on the viral post:





"OMG my music tastes are exactly the same. That's so cool."

"DAY6 is on here! I'm going to cry."

"I agree with Brown Eyed Girls being on here."

"There are so many songs from here that I like."

"There's no BIGBANG?"



"Seo Taiji is acknowledged for sure."





Is your favorite album on here? If not, what album would you like to see added to the list?

