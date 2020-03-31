SF9's Rowoon to voice male lead Branch in Korean dubbed version of 'Trolls World Tour'

SF9's Rowoon has been cast as a voice actor for 'Trolls World Tour's upcoming release in Korea!

In the upcoming Korean dubbed version of 'Trolls World Tour', Rowoon will be playing the film's male lead Branch, also known as female lead Poppy's best friend. Rowoon will not only put his voice acting skills to the test with his new role, but also participate in singing various OSTs in the role of Branch!

Rowoon will be working alongside Red Velvet's Wendy, who was also recently cast as the voice actress of 'Trolls World Tour's female lead, Poppy.

'Trolls World Tour' premieres in Korea on April 29, both in theaters and via VOD services.



