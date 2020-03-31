ASTRO's Moonbin garners attention with a powerful 'male version' cover of ITZY's 'Wannabe'

Back on March 28, ASTRO's Moonbin revealed a 'male version' cover dance clip of ITZY's "Wannabe" via the group's official YouTube channel.

Since then, the cover dance clip has surpassed 1 million views in approximately 3 days, garnering attention from global fans. Dressed comfortably in ASTRO's practice room, Moonbin impressed viewers by transforming the choreography for "Wannabe" flawlessly into a powerful 'male version', particularly with the song's upbeat dance break.



Meanwhile, fans also got to catch a glimpse of Moonbin practicing the "Wannabe" choreography live during a 'V Live' broadcast. What do you think of the 'Moonbin-version' "Wannabe"?