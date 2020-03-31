ASTRO's Moonbin garners attention with a powerful 'male version' cover of ITZY's 'Wannabe'

28

Back on March 28, ASTRO's Moonbin revealed a 'male version' cover dance clip of ITZY's "Wannabe" via the group's official YouTube channel. 

Since then, the cover dance clip has surpassed 1 million views in approximately 3 days, garnering attention from global fans. Dressed comfortably in ASTRO's practice room, Moonbin impressed viewers by transforming the choreography for "Wannabe" flawlessly into a powerful 'male version', particularly with the song's upbeat dance break. 

Meanwhile, fans also got to catch a glimpse of Moonbin practicing the "Wannabe" choreography live during a 'V Live' broadcast. What do you think of the 'Moonbin-version' "Wannabe"?

Sandyofili49
2 hours ago

He killed it. It was so amazing

dizzcity
3 hours ago

That was a great cover version. I really liked how smooth he was, and the little accents here and there.

Here's hoping Wannabe will be to ITZY what Cheer Up was to TWICE - a viral hit sensation that catapults them to the top and solidifies their signature sound (at least for the early stage of their career).

