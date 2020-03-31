Red Velvet's Wendy to voice female lead Poppy in Korean dubbed version of 'Trolls World Tour'

Red Velvet's Wendy has been cast as the voice actress for Poppy for 'Trolls World Tour's upcoming release in Korea!

Wendy will not only be voice-acting as the female lead Poppy for the Korean dubbed version of 'Trolls World Tour', but she will also be singing various Korean version OSTs for domestic audiences. Previously, Red Velvet appeared as 'K-Pop Trolls' in the original American release of 'Trolls World Tour', also participating in the film's OST "Just Sing".



Have you seen 'Trolls World Tour' yet?

