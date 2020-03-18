Rookie boy group TOO unveils tracklist for debut mini album 'Reason for Being: 仁'

Rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) has revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming debut mini album, 'Reason for Being: 仁'.





According to the tracklist, TOO's 1st mini album contains a total of 5 songs including title track "Magnolia" as well as "Take It Slow", "Don't Fear Now", "Remember", and "You Can't Hurry Love". TOO's "Magnolia" was previously featured in the group's debut prologue film, indicating a connection between the group's upcoming title track to their story universe.



Meanwhile, TOO also recently announced their 5 official colors including primary blue, white, primary yellow, primary red, and black. The rookie group will be making their full debut this coming April 1 at 6 PM KST.

