4

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Rookie boy group TOO unveils tracklist for debut mini album 'Reason for Being: 仁'

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) has revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming debut mini album, 'Reason for Being: 仁'. 

According to the tracklist, TOO's 1st mini album contains a total of 5 songs including title track "Magnolia" as well as "Take It Slow", "Don't Fear Now", "Remember", and "You Can't Hurry Love". TOO's "Magnolia" was previously featured in the group's debut prologue film, indicating a connection between the group's upcoming title track to their story universe. 

Meanwhile, TOO also recently announced their 5 official colors including primary blue, white, primary yellow, primary red, and black. The rookie group will be making their full debut this coming April 1 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. TOO
0 346 Share 67% Upvoted
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
4 hours ago   35   47,535
misc.
10 Korean dramas turning 10 this year
1 hour ago   4   3,895
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
4 hours ago   35   47,535

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND