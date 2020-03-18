29

9

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

WINNER adopt AKMU's Suhyun as their little sister in newest family photo teaser

AKP STAFF

The WINNER boys have adopted AKMU's Suhyun as their little sister!

Ahead of their comeback with their 3rd full album 'Remember' next month, WINNER will be dropping a pre-release single this March 26 at 6 PM KST titled "Hold". For their pre-release single, the WINNER members have been teasing fans with a fun, quirky family concept, and now, a newly updated 'WINNER Family Photo' reveals that the family is made up of not just four brothers, but one sister!

What role do you think AKMU's Suhyun will play in WINNER's pre-release single "Hold"? You'll have to stay tuned to find out!

  1. Suhyun
  2. WINNER
3 4,963 Share 76% Upvoted

6

tyger1131 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Adorable! I guess they let her talk to boy band members unlike Blackpink?

Share

0

thealigirl83,549 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Winner feat. Suhyun is literally a dream come true

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
10 Korean dramas turning 10 this year
3 hours ago   6   6,497
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
5 hours ago   41   62,101
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
5 hours ago   41   62,101

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND