WINNER adopt AKMU's Suhyun as their little sister in newest family photo teaser

The WINNER boys have adopted AKMU's Suhyun as their little sister!

Ahead of their comeback with their 3rd full album 'Remember' next month, WINNER will be dropping a pre-release single this March 26 at 6 PM KST titled "Hold". For their pre-release single, the WINNER members have been teasing fans with a fun, quirky family concept, and now, a newly updated 'WINNER Family Photo' reveals that the family is made up of not just four brothers, but one sister!

What role do you think AKMU's Suhyun will play in WINNER's pre-release single "Hold"? You'll have to stay tuned to find out!