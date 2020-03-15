Ong Seong Wu invites curiosity in more teaser images for 'LAYERS'

Ong Seong Wu has dropped new photo teasers for his comeback.

On March 16 KST, the solo artist unveiled four new images under the theme 'Curiosity'. In contrast to the last set entitled 'Realization', these photos draw a more playful side to Ong Seong Wu, asking viewers: "Guess Who."

This set will be the last of the teaser images, but an album preview and two MV teasers still await the fans in the next few days.

Stay tuned until the full drop of Ong Seong Wu's 1st mini album 'LAYERS' on March 25 KST!





