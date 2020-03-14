Mnet's 'World Klass' group TOO reveals group concept photos for 'Reason For Being: 仁'

TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) unveiled its mystic and charismatic set of group concept photos for their debut album.



The winners of Mnet's boy group survival program 'World Klass', TOO will be debuting soon this April 1 with their 1st mini-album, 'Reason For Being: 仁'. You can check out their time table for debut album release here.



Are you excited about the new boy group? Stay tuned for more of TOO in the next few weeks!