Lee Jin Hyuk turns into a playful rookie news anchor in still cuts for MBC's 'Find Me In Your Memory'

MBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Find Me In Your Memory' has released fresh still cuts of Lee Jin Hyuk, making his official acting debut soon!

In 'Find Me In Your Memory', Lee Jin Hyuk takes on the supporting role of a rookie news anchor, named Jo Il Kwon. He happily follows the drama's male lead and top anchor Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim Dong Wook) around, playing a youthful, playful moodmaker in the drama series.

Ahead of the drama's premiere in a few weeks, the staff of 'Find Me In Your Memory' complimented Lee Jin Hyuk by sharing, "Lee Jin Hyuk is full of passion. He's playful, but when it comes to his work he's very serious, which makes him very similar to his character Jo Il Kwon. His presence will lighten up the mood in the storyline."

Meanwhile, MBC's 'Find Me In Your Memory' is a romance genre telling the fateful story of a news anchor whose illness forces him to remember every moment of every day. The series premieres on March 18 at 8:55 PM KST.

