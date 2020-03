SM Entertainment has unveiled a moody, gray teaser image for EXO leader Suho's solo debut!

Suho will be making his solo debut this March 30 at 6 PM KST with his 1st mini album, 'Self-Portrait'. The mini album contains a total of 6 sentimental tracks. Suho is said to have participated actively in all stages of his debut album preparations, from the initial planning, to conceptualizing, etc.

Stay tuned for more details on Suho's 'Self-Portrait'!