Super Junior's Heechul celebrates his 15th anniversary since debut with a warm message to fans

On March 6, Super Junior's Heechul shared a warm message dedicated toward his fans, celebrating his 15th anniversary since debut!

The idol wrote,

"It's already been 15 years since my debut. Thank you so much for trusting in Kim Heechul and cheering him on for 15 years. To all of the flower petals, E.L.Fs, and those who love me around the world, I would like to one day thank you personally if we can somehow meet by chance, where ever it may be. I don't know when I will no longer be a part of the entertainment field, but I will try my best to stay humble so that I can remain in your memories as a not so bad celebrity, Kim Heechul."





Alongside his message, Heechul also shared a bright selca posing with a celebratory cake. Meanwhile, Heechul initially made his debut in KBS2's youth drama 'Sharp 2' on March 6, 2005, before making his debut as a singer in Super Junior.



Happy 15th anniversary since debut, Heechul!