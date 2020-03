Kang Daniel has ranked #1 in album sales this week.

The mini-album 'CYAN' sold 211,936 copies in the first week (March 22nd-March 28th) for Gaon. It was sold the most at 3PM on March 24th.

Following him was Ong Seong Wu's 'Layers' and NCT 127's 'Neo Zone'. Congratulations to all three!