CJ ENM clarifies 'Voice Korea' auditions today are being held somewhere other than CJ ENM office

CJ ENM clarified that 'Voice Korea' auditions were being held somewhere else.

There were concerns of a possible spread again as the 'Voice Korea' auditions were being held today, and CJ ENM just had a case of positive coronavirus over the last week. CJ ENM clarified that the auditions were being held outside of the CJ ENM office. While the office had been sanitized over the weekend, they were taking all precautious to keep everyone safe.

Originally, the auditions were supposed to be held starting in early March. Because of COVID19, CJ ENM pushed back online auditions until March 26th, and then are starting in-person auditions to those who passed the online auditions today.

trogdorthe8th7,957 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

That's not the bigger issue, it's the fact that everyone, even those in South Korea, need to be practicing social distancing. Just because it's gotten better in that country, it doesn't mean that they're out of danger yet as we still don't even have a cure for the virus. Things like this are a potential breeding ground for more people to get sick.

popularit2,263 pts 7 hours ago 1
7 hours ago

that doesnt make it any better

