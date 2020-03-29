26

Actress Jang Mi In Ae goes under fire for criticizing South Korea's handling of COVID19

Actress Jang Mi In Ae is under fire for criticizing the government on its COVID19 handling.

She recently posted a screenshot of an article saying that the South Korean government was able to make its decision on handing out 1,000,000 KRW to each family of 4 and wrote, "This is so annoying. Our country doesn't have money. You sold our country's land somewhere, too, right? Are you really a government that saves people? What's the worth of that 1,000,000 KRW? I get so mad when I see the news."

Her comment was met by angry netizens who couldn't believe she was faulting the government for trying to make lives easier for its citizens. They pointed out that the South Korean government was being praised by every other country right now, and also recalled that she had also blamed her scandal on the government.

What do you think about her actions?

gypsy_jaeger1,948 pts 7 hours ago 1
7 hours ago

Did she also donate 100million Korean won like some of the countless other celebrities/TV personalities? Never heard she did. To be honest SK is doing more decent than other more powerful countries like the US and Italy in combatting COVID-19. She must not be watching enough news from abroad. I'm not even Korean but they're doing better than my own country.

6

yaja-yaha349 pts 7 hours ago 3
7 hours ago

Each country is dealing with things differently because this type of thing has not been seen for a while, so it's somewhat new for most people.
Many have already stated that they are doing the best that they can with what they have available. This isn't really the time to be hypercritical as tempting as it is to want to blame others, everyone including the governments are all under much stress.

