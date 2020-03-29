Actress Jang Mi In Ae goes under fire for criticizing South Korea's handling of COVID19

Actress Jang Mi In Ae is under fire for criticizing the government on its COVID19 handling.

She recently posted a screenshot of an article saying that the South Korean government was able to make its decision on handing out 1,000,000 KRW to each family of 4 and wrote, "This is so annoying. Our country doesn't have money. You sold our country's land somewhere, too, right? Are you really a government that saves people? What's the worth of that 1,000,000 KRW? I get so mad when I see the news."

Her comment was met by angry netizens who couldn't believe she was faulting the government for trying to make lives easier for its citizens. They pointed out that the South Korean government was being praised by every other country right now, and also recalled that she had also blamed her scandal on the government.

