Jessica Jung's YA novel 'Shine' gets a release date

Jessica's K-pop inspired YA novel 'Shine' finally has a release date on Amazon!

According to Amazon, the book will be available for purchase starting on September 29th, 2020. A previous excerpt release of the book already has netizens buzzing about the release! Although it seems like a long way ahead, fans are excited to see what the book will be about as it is said to reference back to Jessica's day as a K-pop idol and trainee. Some fans are even alleging that the book is secretly a tell-all book about Jessica's personal experience!

