8

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Jessica Jung's YA novel 'Shine' gets a release date

AKP STAFF

Jessica's K-pop inspired YA novel 'Shine' finally has a release date on Amazon!

According to Amazon, the book will be available for purchase starting on September 29th, 2020. A previous excerpt release of the book already has netizens buzzing about the release! Although it seems like a long way ahead, fans are excited to see what the book will be about as it is said to reference back to Jessica's day as a K-pop idol and trainee. Some fans are even alleging that the book is secretly a tell-all book about Jessica's personal experience!

Stay tuned for more updates! What do you think about the book?

  1. Jessica
3 837 Share 89% Upvoted

2

Kkkpopvvv3,487 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Jessica is gonna spill details about dating lol she hinted that she has done it. Most likely she will mention also the time she got stalked to SNSD dorm...The tea will be big...Honestly, nothing can replace Girls generation all members are so successful solo tho I hope oh!GG at least keeps releasing music even as 5 they are killing it.

Share

0

looveLess5,308 pts 15 minutes ago 1
15 minutes ago

As a SONE I am so ready for this to burn and for her to spill a lot about this industry and her time on SNSD. Besides... this date is when she was officially kicked out of SNSD

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND