Jin pays for all of BTS + staff members' meal to celebrate Suga's birthday

Jin has paid for a large dinner party in celebration of Suga's birthday.

At midnight on March 9 KST, BTS uploaded two video clips to wish their member Suga's happy 27th birthday (28 in Korea)! In the first video, Jimin comes into a private dining room holding a strawberry cake, a scene to which Suga responds with an unbelievable look on his face.

The caption reads: "Yoongi hyung is cute, so he is 2 years old"

For the second post, the caption reveals that member Jin has paid for the entire meal, including that of the staff members. It reads: "Our Seokjin hyung paid for the table for the staff members as well. Coooool Jjin Jjin Jjin Jjin Jjin Jjin. [We] ate well, hyung."

#윤기생일ㅊㅋ

우리 석진이형이 스탭분들 테이블까지 계산을 했습니다 멋 진 찐 찐 찐 찐 찐 찐

잘 먹었어요 형 pic.twitter.com/8nhCEfEJgv — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 8, 2020

However, in the clip, you can hear Jin hilariously telling everyone, "I hope you all lead lives where you are careful of what you say," suggesting that his members might have talked him into it after he slightly mentioned the idea.

You can also hear Suga read out the total sum of money on the receipt: "878,000 won" (close to about $900).

Who do you think of taking the video? Happy birthday to Suga!

