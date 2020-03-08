33

Yoochun makes sudden appearance in brother Park Yoo Hwan's Twitch live stream

Yoochun has made a sudden appearance on his brother's Internet broadcast.

On March 8, the former JYJ member surprised viewers as he showed up for his brother Park Yoo Hwan's live stream on Twitch TV. Over the year, the BJ had made frequent broadcasts online, at times mentioning his brother's name during the live stream.

During this recent live stream, Yoochun played a song that he used to promote in Japan as the background music while conversing with his brother. The retired singer sang along with the melody and read a few fan comments.

In spite of Yoochun's drug scandal, netizens have criticized both Park Yoo Hwan and Yoochun for continually making public appearances while on probation.

After the broadcast, netizens took to media reports and wondered if Yoochun really has plans to return to the entertainment industry. Some comments include: "Wow...what mentality", "Wow how has he become this way after being such a popular member in TVXQ back in the days", "Please don't reappear on TV'.

What do you think of this reaction?

soum6,679 pts 2 hours ago 2
2 hours ago

Knetz always react bad at whatever he does so nothing suprising about their reaction. During the scandal his brother was the only connection between fans and yoochun and he always updated the fans about his health since fans really feared the worst. Today Yoochun appeared to celebrate his brothers birthday nothing wrong with singing happy birthday to a family member 🤷‍♀️ Twitch is a place for the fans and them. On a side note he still has a lot of international fans who wouldn't mind him playing a role in a movie or serie so who knows about his next step? I am just glad he is looking a lot betterand it stays that way..

Newsha485 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Happy Birthday Yuhwan!!!

It was good to see you celebrating your birthday with your family. Wish you happiness, health and all the best.

And don't pay any attention to misleading malicious articles as this one, to hateful netizens with their stupid comments and speculations and to allkpop trolls.

