Yoochun makes sudden appearance in brother Park Yoo Hwan's Twitch live stream

Yoochun has made a sudden appearance on his brother's Internet broadcast.

On March 8, the former JYJ member surprised viewers as he showed up for his brother Park Yoo Hwan's live stream on Twitch TV. Over the year, the BJ had made frequent broadcasts online, at times mentioning his brother's name during the live stream.

During this recent live stream, Yoochun played a song that he used to promote in Japan as the background music while conversing with his brother. The retired singer sang along with the melody and read a few fan comments.



In spite of Yoochun's drug scandal, netizens have criticized both Park Yoo Hwan and Yoochun for continually making public appearances while on probation.



After the broadcast, netizens took to media reports and wondered if Yoochun really has plans to return to the entertainment industry. Some comments include: "Wow...what mentality", "Wow how has he become this way after being such a popular member in TVXQ back in the days", "Please don't reappear on TV'.



What do you think of this reaction?