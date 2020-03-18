Jessi drops song recording live teaser for 'Digital Lover'

Jessi dropped the song recording live and lyrics teasers for "Digital Lover".



In the teasers below, fans get a preview of Jessi's version of Crush's "Digital Lover". As previously reported, Jessi is one of 3 artists, including GRAY and Kang Min Kyung, who are collaborating with Hyundai Card to create their own version of "Digital Lover".



Jessi's version of "Digital Lover" drops on March 19 KST. What do you think of the preview?

