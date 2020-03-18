14

Kisum shakes it up in colorful 'Primero' MV teaser

Kisum has dropped her music video teaser for "Primero"!

In the MV teaser, the rapper shakes it up against a bright, colorful background, and fans get to listen to a preview. "Primero" is the title song of Kisum's upcoming album 'The First Key to Sum Island', which drops on March 23 KST.

What do you think of Kisum's MV teaser?

