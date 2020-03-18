CNBLUE's Jungshin & Minhyuk to hold 'V Live' event after official military discharge

CNBLUE's Jungshin and Minhyuk will be holding a 'V Live' event after their official military discharge.



Jungshin and Minhyuk were discharged from their mandatory military service duties earlier this month due to coronavirus prevention measures. On March 18, FNC Entertainment announced, "They were supposed to be discharged from their military service tomorrow on the 19th, but they were discharged from the military without returning to their unit due to the spread of the coronavirus infection."



The label continued, "There will not be any separate events, but we will hold a 'V Live' on the 19th. Details will be announced later."



Stay tuned for updates on Jungshin and Minhyuk's 'V Live' event!