Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Hip hop artist OVAN responds to malicious DM about his dog

On March 7, Hip hop artist OVAN took to Instastory to call out one of malicious DM's he had received.  

On Instagram Stories, he shared a screenshot of one of direct messages that people had sent him in response to his single "I Need You" beating out BTS' s "ON", IU's "I Can Hear Your Heart", and Zico's "Anysong", and more to hit number one on Genie. 

The DM was a reply to his dogs' picture on his Instastory, and that person copied and pasted a Bosintang recipe.

On the screenshot, OVAN wrote, "I'm not a thief. But just because I didn't prove that I'm not a thief, my friends and family, my dogs, people around me, my belief- my everything is being mocked. I have been explaining 'sajaegi' accusation for the past 2 years and I was able to sue most of the accusations for libel. I can't explain this to every single one of you. Some of you know but you wouldn't stop hating me anyway. I'm so hurt and sad. I really don't know what to do. I didn't want this rank. Please help me." 

Netizens disapproved of this DM for crossing the line, but they are still suspecting chart manipulation. What are your thoughts?

popularit1,902 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

man leave him alone i feel so bad for him

Daxel935 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

That's messed up, leave the dude alone. It's just a rank, even if it is weird, if it is because of chart manipulation it will come out sooner or later. For now, leave it alone, let fate decide that.

