Fans talk about the most heartbreaking comment from their K-pop idol

Fans shared the most heartbreaking thing their K-pop idol has said.



In a very popular online community forum post asking "What was the most heartbreaking thing your idol has ever said?", hundreds of people shared what broke their heart without revealing who made that remark.

Some of the top comments are: "For me, it was 'I've thought of going into sleep and never waking up'"

"I feel like I'm a money-making machine."

"Many people say nothing is everlasting."

"I wanted to run away."

"I think of the comment, saying he hates me, which probably took 5 seconds to write for 5 hours or even 5 days."

"Center of the group requires both good visual and confidence, and I lack both."



What was the most heartbreaking comment from your K-pop idol?

