Posted 56 minutes ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon tones it down in 'Happy' teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has toned things down in her latest teaser images for "Happy"!

After bold concept teasers, Taeyeon has taken on a more relaxed and natural theme in her new teasers for the special single. "Happy" is described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.

Taeyeon's "Happy" drops on March 9 KST! What do you think of her latest teaser images?

yes my queen

