Girls' Generation's Taeyeon tones it down in 'Happy' teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has toned things down in her latest teaser images for "Happy"!



After bold concept teasers, Taeyeon has taken on a more relaxed and natural theme in her new teasers for the special single. "Happy" is described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.



Taeyeon's "Happy" drops on March 9 KST! What do you think of her latest teaser images?

