VICTON reveal dark and light in 'Howling' MV teaser

VICTON have revealed their music video teaser for "Howling"!
The teaser features themes of dark and light as the VICTON members see blood and gather in gold. "Howling" is the title song of VICTON's sixth mini album 'Continuous', which drops on March 9 KST.
Check out VICTON's "Howling" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
