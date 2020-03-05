Favorite's Gaeul & Saebom are chic in black and white in 'Again LIE' teaser images

Favorite's Gaeul and Saebom have revealed their chic teaser images for 'Again LIE'.
In their teasers, Gaeul and Saebom take on a different look than their fellow Favorite members in black and white suits. 'Again LIE' marks Favorite's first comeback in a year since 'Loca' in January of last year.
Stay tuned for more on Favorite's 'Again LIE' comeback. Which of the members' concepts is your favorite so far?
