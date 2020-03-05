6

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Favorite's Gaeul & Saebom are chic in black and white in 'Again LIE' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Favorite's Gaeul and Saebom have revealed their chic teaser images for 'Again LIE'.

In their teasers, Gaeul and Saebom take on a different look than their fellow Favorite members in black and white suits. 'Again LIE' marks Favorite's first comeback in a year since 'Loca' in January of last year.

Stay tuned for more on Favorite's 'Again LIE' comeback. Which of the members' concepts is your favorite so far?

  1. Favorite
  2. AGAIN LIE
  3. GAEUL
  4. SAEBOM
0 224 Share 75% Upvoted
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
16 hours ago   70   60,944
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
16 hours ago   70   60,944

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND