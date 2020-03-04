Girls' Generation's Taeyeon pops in red in 'Happy' teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed her latest teaser images for 'Happy'.



In the teasers, the Girls' Generation member rocks red hair as she hangs out in a kitchen. "Happy" is Taeyeon's upcoming special single, and it's described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.



Taeyeon's "Happy" drops on March 9 KST! What do you think of her latest teaser images?