Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed her latest teaser images for 'Happy'.
In the teasers, the Girls' Generation member rocks red hair as she hangs out in a kitchen. "Happy" is Taeyeon's upcoming special single, and it's described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.
Taeyeon's "Happy" drops on March 9 KST! What do you think of her latest teaser images?
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon pops in red in 'Happy' teaser images
