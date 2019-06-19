Brand New Music to take legal action against malicious comments and rumors

Brand New Music is set to take legal action against malicious comments and rumors about their labelmates and trainees.



On June 19, Brand New Music announced as follows:





"Hello, this is Brand New Music.



First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans for their generous attention and love for our artists.



We believe malicious slander, baseless rumors, personal attacks, and sexual insults against our artists and trainees online have reached a level we cannot overlook. We're making it clear we'll take strong legal action based on fans' data and our monitoring.



We'd also like to inform you some cases have been carried out since last year have already been punished through investigation, so please be careful not to be subject to punishment due to curiosity.



We reiterate our legal action is a strong response in order to protect our artists, and we promise we'll continue to monitor and respond proactively to protect our artists' rights.



Finally, we'd like to thank all of you for loving and caring for Brand New Music artists, and we'd like to ask for your warm encouragement and support. Thank you."