Actress Shim Eun Kyung sheds tears after becoming the first Korean to win Best Actress at the '43rd Japan Academy Awards'

At the '43rd Japan Academy Film Awards' held in Japan this March 6, actress Shim Eun Kyung took the honor of winning 'Best Lead Actress' for her role in her 2019 film, 'The Journalist'!

Ahead of the 'Best Actress' award announcement on this day, Shim Eun Kyung was recognized with the 'Top Lead Actress' award alongside stars such as Nikaido Fumi, Matsuoka Mayu, Miyazawa Rie, Yoshinaga Sayuri. These 5 actresses were then nominated for the 'Best Lead Actress' award, and ultimately, Shim Eun Kyung was announced as the winner!

When called up to give her winning speech, Shim Eun Kyung couldn't hold back her tears as she shared in Japanese, "I'm sorry. I was not able to prepare a speech because I had no expectations. Thank you to everyone who watched 'The Journalist'. It was an honor to work with the cast."

Meanwhile, 'The Journalist' directed by Fujii Michihito also won 'Best Picture' during the '43rd Japan Academy Film Awards'. Lead actor Matsuzaka Tori was also selcted as a winner of the 'Top Lead Actor' award.

