Park Shin Hye says she decided to appear on 'Knowing Brothers' for her good friend F.T. Island's Hongki

Actresses Kim Sung Ryung, Park Shin Hye, and Jeon Jong Seo of upcoming thriller film 'Call' will be appearing as guests on this week's 'Knowing Brothers'!

On this day, Park Shin Hye surprised the cast members of 'Knowing Brothers' by saying that she decided to appear on the program because of her good friend, F.T. Island's Hongki. Previously during Hongki's guest appearance on the show, the idol made a bet, promising that if he lost, he would ask his friend Park Shin Hye to appear as a guest.

Park Shin Hye shared during her introduction, "I'm here to keep that promise." You can catch this week's episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' on March 7 at 9 PM KST!

