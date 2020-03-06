Check out TV variety program brand value rankings for the month of March

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has unveiled brand value rankings for TV variety programs for the month of March, based on big data analysis!

From February 5 through March 6, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 currently airing TV programs such as communication, participation, media activity, consumption, brand growth, etc.



The indisputable 1st place variety program this month was TV Chosun's 'Mister Trot', raking in a total of 29,849,874 points thanks to the ongoing 'Trot Boom' in Korea. 2nd place went to MBC's 'I Live Alone', earning a total of 11,841,781 points, while 3rd place went to JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' with a total of 9,869,531 points.





From 4th through 10th place are, in order: 'Flavor of Wife', 'My Little Old Boy', 'Sugarman', 'Radio Star', 'Superman Is Back', 'Hangout With Yoo', and 'Running Man'.