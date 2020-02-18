MC Mong reveals he gifted IZ*ONE a song on 'BLOOM*IZ' album, gets negative response

MC Mong revealed he gifted IZ*ONE a song on their new album 'BLOOM*IZ'.



On February 17, the rapper posted the 'BLOOM*IZ' album cover on Instagram with the message, "My heart flutters whenever I gift someone a song. Because this is my life." MC Mong, who goes by the name Black Edition as a songwriter, participated in composing the last song on IZ*ONE's latest album, "Open Your Eyes".



However, the response to his post hasn't been positive as many are bringing up his past draft-dodging controversy as well as 'Produce 48's vote-rigging controversy. Netizens commented, "Two of a kind going crazy," "This makes me want to support them even less. Fabricated girl group IZ*ONE," "Draft-dodging MC Mong and IZ*ONE are the same," and more.



In other news, IZ*ONE's new title song "Fiesta" has been climbing on music charts.