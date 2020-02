Weki Meki's Suyeon has opened her own Instagram account!

The up and coming idol star made her first post earlier today with the caption: "Hello". She is seen posing among flowers in a gorgeous sky blue outfit. Suyeon is now the third member of Weki Meki to join social media. The group has recently come back with their recent release "Dazzle Dazzle".

Fans are excited to see which of the group's members will be the next in line to open their own accounts! You can follow her here.