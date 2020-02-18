9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

LOONA's Go Won cracks fans up while being misheard saying 'WTF'

LOONA's Go Won cracked fans up while playing the 'Whisper Challenge' while on TBS's 'Fact iN Star' show. 

Go Won was playing a game with Vivi where Go Won was supposed to describe a word and Vivi had to guess it. Unfortunately, Vivi couldn't guess the word correctly and when Go Won revealed the answer as the word "waterpark," she innocently ended up sounding like she was saying something else (the acronym for WTF). 

The cute moment led to a lot of netizens reacting and laughing due to the humorous misheard pronunciation. 

Watch the clip of the show below.

bartkun3,061 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Haha that's good one!

punchingtheair-5 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

💀💀💀😂

