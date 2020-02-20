12

11

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on February 21, former Big Bang member Seungri will be enlisting as an active duty soldier next month, on March 6. 

The former idol, currently still facing various criminal charges for soliciting prostitution both domestically and overseas, illegal overseas gambling, etc, will be receiving his basic training at the army's 6th division new recruit training center beginning on March 6. 

Seungri was formerly scheduled to enlist for his mandatory military service back in March of ast year, but filed for a delay in his enlistment once due to his ongoing police investigations. After his enlistment, Seungri is expected receive trial for his criminal cases through the army branch of the court system. 

  1. Seungri
4 3,700 Share 52% Upvoted

2

diadems-1,437 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Hoping for friendly fire.

Share

0

dizzcity1,721 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Man, his drill sergeant and platoon commander is going to have a headache trying to figure out how to manage him and all the other servicemen's reactions to / treatment of him.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.A.P, BLACKPINK, Jennie, BTS, EXO, Girls
Misheard K-Pop lyrics
5 hours ago   26   14,164
B.A.P, BLACKPINK, Jennie, BTS, EXO, Girls
Misheard K-Pop lyrics
5 hours ago   26   14,164

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND