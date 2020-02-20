Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month

According to media outlet reports on February 21, former Big Bang member Seungri will be enlisting as an active duty soldier next month, on March 6.

The former idol, currently still facing various criminal charges for soliciting prostitution both domestically and overseas, illegal overseas gambling, etc, will be receiving his basic training at the army's 6th division new recruit training center beginning on March 6.

Seungri was formerly scheduled to enlist for his mandatory military service back in March of ast year, but filed for a delay in his enlistment once due to his ongoing police investigations. After his enlistment, Seungri is expected receive trial for his criminal cases through the army branch of the court system.

