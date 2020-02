f(x) member and solo artist Luna has released a sorrowful 1st MV teaser for her upcoming remake single, "It Hurts and Hurts".

Originally sung by Sol Flower in 2006, "It Hurts and Hurts" will be remade by Luna in 2020 with a more modern, subdued sound. In the MV teaser above, you can catch a hint of Luna's soft, moving voice, depicting the sorrow of farewell with subtle delicacy.

The full single and MV will be out this February 25.