Rookie female trio 3YE have returned with their 3rd single, "Queen"!

In the full MV for 3YE's powerful dance genre title track, the ladies undergo a dramatic transformation into three menacing antagonists in a dark and dangerous noir film, domineering in every shot. The 3YE girls also showcase their upgraded, synchronized choreography, joined by sharp back dancers.



Watch 3YE's comeback MV, and make sure to catch their comeback stage this February 21 on KBS2's 'Music Bank'.