AB6IX have released individual teaser images of their second member Kim Dong Hyun, stunning fans with his sharp, elegant visuals!

AB6IX will be returning this February 13 at 6 PM KST with a special digital EP '5NALLY', packed full of all 5 members' solo tracks. Look forward to the rest of the members' individual teaser images throughout this week, as well as even more teasers leading up to AB6IX's full EP release!