NCT Dream's Jeno is a gentle soul in his first ever solo pictorial for 'Grazia'

NCT Dream's Jeno recently participated in his first ever solo pictorial for a magazine, for the March issue of 'Grazia'!

Throughout the photoshoot, Jeno perfected a gentle, subdued mood and style against a dimly-lit backdrop for a mature and quiet aura. Afterward during his interview, Jeno reflected on NCT Dream's Asia tour, as well as the members' growing teamwork. "After a show, we say to one another, 'Good job' and 'Thank you for your hard work', and it can be kind of embarrassing but also touching deep down. These days, Haechan would say those things to us and it felt different," the idol commented. 

Jeno also showed his gratitude toward the fans, sharing, "Whenever I receive the cheers of the fans, I wonder, 'Am I someone who deserves this much cheering?', but I also feel that I'm in a very good place. And I can just keep working hard to become someone who deserves those cheers."

