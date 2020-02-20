Ha Jung Woo's lawyer stresses that the actor did not abuse propofol + wishes to cooperate with police investigation as soon as possible

Actor Ha Jung Woo's legal representative Jo has decided to answer various media outlets' questions regarding the star's current propofol use scandal.

Earlier this week, the veteran actor was revealed as the controversial figure under suspicion of abusing the illegal medical drug propofol, receiving the prescription for the drug under his brother's name instead of his own.

Regarding the allegations, Ha Jung Woo's lawyer stated, "One thing we can assure you is that the request to file the prescription under his brother's name was not a request made by Ha Jung Woo, but by his doctor. The doctor assigned to him advised using a family member's name for the medical files so strongly, that at the time, Ha Jung Woo agreed without any suspicion. Some time after receiving the scar healing treatment, Ha Jung Woo found out that the hospital specialized in receiving well-known, upper-class patients."

The lawyer continued, "Typically, propofol is a drug prescribed for severe internal surgeries or medical procedures. Ha Jung Woo's scar treatment was a laser procedure, and while it did not require full anesthesia, the intensity of the laser was so strong that it would cause pain. The propofol prescription was agreed upon after the doctors strong advisory, and Ha Jung Woo has never used the drug for illegal, personal purposes."

Finally, the lawyer relayed Ha Jung Woo's position regarding the ongoing scandal. Jo revealed, "He is reflecting on his carelessness after realizing how rashly he acted during the procedure. He is suffering due to the fact that a simple skin scar procedure led to such a scandal. As of now, Ha Jung Woo has not received a summons for police questioning. We previously submitted a notice expressing Ha Jung Woo's willingness to cooperate in the police investigation as quickly as possible, in order to clear up the misunderstandings."

