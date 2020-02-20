2

NCT Dream's Jaemin charms with a smile in 'Allure' pictorial

NCT Dream's Jaemin took part in a charming, eccentric solo pictorial for the March issue of 'Allure' magazine, taking on the theme of a bright and energetic photographer!

This particular issue of 'Allure Korea' will be commemorating the magazine's 200th issue publication. For his 'photographer' photoshoot, Jaemin worked with various props and accessories like a camera, books about photography, and more, maintaining his energizing smile throughout the shoot. Even during his interview, Jaemin discussed his personal interest in photography, including his own photographing gear, his style, etc. 

Here are a few of Jaemin's 'Allure' pictorial preview cuts, below!

  1. Jaemin
  2. NCT Dream
