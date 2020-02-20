Lee Ji Hoon & A Pink's Na-Eun join cast of MBC drama 'Shall We Have Dinner Together?'

Actor Lee Ji Hoon and A Pink's Na-Eun have joined the lead cast of MBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama series, 'Shall We Have Dinner Together?'.

Set to air some time this May, 'Shall We Have Dinner Together?' tells the story of men and women whose hearts have been hurt and damaged by love, and their recovery through the simple act of eating dinner with others. The drama will be based off of a romance webtoon series of the same name.

Lee Ji Hoon and Na-Eun will be working with actor Song Seung Hun, actress Seo Ji Hye, and more as broken up couples. Lee Ji Hoon takes on the role of a freelance reporter and journalist Jung Jae Hyun, Seo Ji Hye's ex-boyfriend. Na-Eun plays a hot fitness trainer Ji No Eul, Song Seung Hun's ex-girlfriend.



You can look forward to the up and down romance of MBC's 'Shall We Have Dinner Together?', coming on Monday and Tuesday evenings this spring.

